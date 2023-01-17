Jimmy Buffett adds new dates to his Second Wind Tour

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jimmy Buffett is all about the sun and sand, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that he’s spending some more time onstage in Florida this year. The singer just announced three new shows in the Sunshine State for his 2023 Second Wind Tour with his Coral Reefer Band.

The new dates include February 9 and 11 in Key West, Florida, and February 15 in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the new shows go on sale January 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

The February 9 show actually kicks off Buffett’s Second Wind Tour, which currently has dates confirmed through May 6 in San Diego, California. Click here for a complete list of dates.

