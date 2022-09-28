Jimmy Buffett cancels remaining 2022 concerts due to health issues

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett is shelving the remaining five dates on his 2022 Life on the Flip Side – Redux tour after being briefly hospitalized and experiencing unspecified health issues.

A message on the 75-year-old singer/songwriter’s official website reports, “On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band‘s concerts scheduled for October 8 and October 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas have been pushed back to March 4 and March 11, respectively, while a new date for his October 22 show at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium hasn’t been announced yet.

Jimmy’s two other 2022 shows, which had been scheduled for October in Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, have been canceled.

Those who purchased tickets for the rescheduled concerts are encouraged to hold onto them, as they will be accepted at the rescheduled events. Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded.

In other Buffett news, Jimmy has been announced as the final collaborator on Grammy-winning country group Zac Brown Band‘s upcoming deluxe edition of its 2021 album The Comeback, which is due out October 15.

Buffett will join Brown and company on a new rendition of the band’s country hit “Same Boat.” Zac Brown Band and Buffett famously collaborated on the 2011 single “Knee Deep,” which hit #1 on country radio and reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

