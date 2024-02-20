Jimmy Buffett Car Up For Auction

Parrotheads are getting a chance to land one of the best pieces of Jimmy Buffett memorabilia around.

A car from Buffett’s personal collection will be up for sale this weekend at the Greensboro Auto Auction’s Classic Car Auction Thursday through Saturday.

GAA director Johnny Ransom explained, “He bought this car in the early 2000s and it’s a 1963 Ford Falcon Sprint. He did some modifications to it but rumor has it that it was kept in Florida and you would see Jimmy riding around Key West in this car.”

The car also comes with the title, which has Buffett’s signature on it, and a guitar!

