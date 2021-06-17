Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight among performers for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ special

Courtesy of Capital Concerts/PBS

Jimmy Buffett and Gladys Knight are among the acts on the bill for the 2021 edition of PBS’ A Capitol Fourth television special. Airing on July 4, it’s the 41st annual broadcast of the program.

Vanessa Williams will host the festivities, but due to the pandemic, A Capitol Fourth will feature pre-recorded performances from stages all across the country, in lieu of the traditional concert on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn. For example, Buffett will perform from Southern California and Knight will be in Washington, D.C.

Other performances include pop-rock band Train from a site overlooking San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, country superstar Alan Jackson from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, vocal-group Pentatonix overlooking downtown Los Angeles, and many more. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show will also feature a live fireworks display over the D.C. skyline, as well as tributes to the men and women of the military and their families, plus a salute to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams ahead of this year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo.

You can tune in to the show on PBS from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on July 4. The program also will stream on Facebook and YouTube as well as PBS’ website.

