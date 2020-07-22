Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship featured on 'Fenway Sessions' livestream airing tonight

Courtesy of Live Nation New England

Jimmy Buffett and Jefferson Starship are among the artists that will be featured on The Fenway Sessions, a livestream event showcasing performances from the famed Boston ballpark that premieres today, July 22, at 7:05 p.m. ET via the Live Nation New England Facebook page.

Other artists featured on the livestream include Foo Fighters and New Kids on the Block.

Donations accepted during the stream will benefit the Red Sox Foundation and Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative.

Last month, Buffett released a new studio album, Life of the Flip Side, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. His next confirmed concert is scheduled for December 5 in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier this month, Jefferson Starship released its first new song in 12 years, “It’s About Time,” which was co-written by the group’s former singer Grace Slick. The track will be part of a new seven-song EP titled Mother of the Sun that will hit stores on August 21.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

