'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President' doc, featuring Dylan, Bono & more, gets TV premiere Sunday on CNN

The recent documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, which focuses on President Jimmy Carter‘s unique relationship with music, gets its television premiere this Sunday, January 3, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

The film features interviews with Carter and a variety of well-known music artists, including Bob Dylan, U2‘s Bono, Paul Simon, the late Gregg Alllman, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Rosanne Cash and longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist and ex-Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell.

The documentary, which was directed by Mary Wharton, explores how Carter incorporated his passion for music into his political career, harnessing the power of song to connect with voters and even span party divides. It also looks at the bond that Carter forged with such artists as Dylan, the Allman Brothers, Nelson and Johnny Cash.

In addition, the movie features archival performances from Dylan, the Allmans, Simon, Buffett and others.

You can check out a trailer for the film at CNNCreativeMarketing.com.

By Matt Friedlander

