Jimmy Dean Bringing Back Sausage-Scented Wrapping Paper

Jimmy Dean’s sausage-scented wrapping paper is coming back for the holidays.

The wrapping paper was a big hit last year, and this year it’s back along with some new holiday items from the breakfast sausage company.

This year the company will also offer lip balm, candy canes, a glass sausage ornament for your tree and much more.

The cool thing is that to pay for the item all you have to do is follow instructions on the website and take photos of sausage to get one of these cool items for free.

