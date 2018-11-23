Jimmy Dean Sausage Scented Gift Wrap Is a Thing

Did you know that Jimmy Dean was offering sausage scented gift wrap for the holidays?

Seriously, the company asked customers to send in a photo of a meal they made using Jimmy Dean sausage and then they could select a free gift.

The scented gift wrap was the most popular choice of all of the free gifts and is now listed as “out of stock.” The company hasn’t revealed whether or not the wrap will make a return.

You can still submit your picture for a free gift. There are still cool things to choose from like a roll of sausage, an apron with the founder of Jimmy Dean on it, and a chance to win Dean’s diamond encrusted belt buckle that’s said to be worth over $10K.

Would you like to wrap presents in the sausage scented gift wrap? What’s your favorite recipe that has sausage as an ingredient?