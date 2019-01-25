Jimmy Fallon and Backstreet Boys Do All-Clucking Version of “Everybody”

The Backstreet Boys and Jimmy Fallon put on yellow chicken suits to perform Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) on Thursday’s Tonight Show.
They didn’t sing the song, they clucked their way through it.
The familiar dance moves from the song were included as well.
Of course, they were renamed The Bawkstreet Boys.

