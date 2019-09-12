Jimmy Fallon And Jennifer Lopez Show “The History Of Music Video Dancing”

If you need something to get your cardio up today, watch the segment from Tuesday’s Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez. The duo performed The History Of Music Video Dancing. Fallon and Lopez ran through a lot of iconic dance moves from videos starting with MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This and catch up to 2019’s Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. Lopez did a little self-serving by doing moves from her Waiting For Tonight video. What is your favorite music video dance? Can you pull it off right now?