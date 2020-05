Last night on “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy, Brendon Urie, and The Roots performed “Under Pressure.” And since they played it remotely, some of the guys used various at-home instruments.

Brendon Urie – Vocals

Jimmy – Vocals

Questlove – Butter Knife/Wine Glass, Bottle, Jar, Bowl, Pot Lid

Black Thought – Frosting Spatula/Toaster

James Poysner – Melodica

Kirk – Guitar

Mark – Bass

Kamal Gray – Spoons/Glasses, Flasks

Damon – Clapping

Stro – Fork/Pot Lid

Ian Hendrickson-Smith – Table

Dave Guy – Frisbee