Jimmy Fallon Board Games Bring Late-Night Fun Home

Just because you’re not standing on The Tonight Show stage doesn’t mean you can’t have the same fun as Jimmy Fallon and his guests. Thanks to Hasbro, three of the late-night host’s games will become available for at home play. Launched on Friday for presale, fans can get their hands on each for $20 when released on August 1st. Do your best bluffing with Box of Lies. Face It forces you not to lose your composure while the Best Friend Challenge will help you determine your BFF. Which are your favorite Fallon games and sketches?