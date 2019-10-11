Jimmy Fallon confirms that Taylor Swift really, truly didn't know about the post-surgery banana video

Since Taylor Swift usually maintains strict control over her image, many fans didn't believe it when she claimed she didn't know that Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was going to show that now-infamous video of her all doped up after LASIK surgery. But Fallon has now confirmed that Taylor was, in fact, in the dark about the prank.

Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, Fallon was asked by a fan if he was afraid Taylor was going to get angry at him for showing the video, and if it was true that she had no idea about it.

"She really had no idea," said Fallon. " And...I've known her for a long time so I don't think she'll ever get mad at me...but it's a really funny video. So no, I wasn't scared at all, but she was a good sport."

As you'll recall, Fallon surprised Taylor last week by showing the hilarious video, which he'd gotten from her mother, on The Tonight Show. Taylor, wearing a post-surgery eye mask, struggles to detach a banana from a bunch and then starts crying because it wasn't the one she wanted. Then, she eats the banana in bed while declaring, "I'm not asleep! My mind is alive!"

After the video was shown, Taylor laughed, "[My mom] was kind enough to drive me [to the surgery] but cruel enough to film it and give it to you???"

"I can't even be mad," she added. "I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family...nobody has my mom's number!"

