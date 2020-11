If you love to wear pajamas all the time Jimmy Fallon has just made choosing an outfit even easier. The line is cleverly called “PJimmies” and the PJs are a collaboration with the Alex Mill clothing brand. These “day-to-night” jammies have lots of pockets and are unisex. As an added bonus, 100% of the sales from the “PJimmies” will be donated to Feeding America. If you could, would your wear pajamas all day, everyday?