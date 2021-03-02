Jimmy Fallon, John Legend Can’t Believe It’s ‘March Again’ In Hilarious Parody Song

Jimmy Fallon has kept us laughing throughout the pandemic and now he has a new song with John Legend entitled, “March Again.” The song brings Fallon and Legend together as they reminisce over what the last year has been like in quarantine. From Zoom calls and home exercise equipment that hasn’t been used to Legend posing with a Roomba with googly eyes and not shaving his chest hair since the beginning of quarantine. Sung to the tune of “Belle” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fallon, and Legend hilariously talk about how every day is the same as before and it’s “March Again.” It’s been a year since the pandemic started, what have you learned? Are you living your life differently?