Kelly Clarkson requested help from Jimmy Fallon for a special Sonny & Cher tribute of ‘I got you, babe’ during her ‘Kellyoke’ segment of her show. Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson were filled with joy and cheer while they were performing this classic. Kelly said after the performance, “We nailed it. I feel like we killed it.” Jimmy said, “Cher just texted. She loves it.” What has been your favorite Kelly Clarkson cover?