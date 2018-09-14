Jimmy Fallon Shares ‘Harry Potter’ Memes With Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for his portrayal of a wizarding boy named Harry in the powerhouse film series based off the books Harry Potter.

While on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked if the actor was aware of how many internet memes there are of him. While he admitted he knew but insisted he didn’t seek them out, Fallon asked if he could share some with him.

One meme read, “If you’re havin’ Quidditch problems, I feel bad for you son. I got 99 problems but a snitch ain’t one,” paying homage to the sport Harry plays. The 29-year-old appeared amused.

