Jimmy Fallon Talks About Taking Daughter to Kindergarten

While the first day of kindergarten would seem to be a blast for kids, it can also be an emotional day for parents. The latest example of this would involve Jimmy Fallon.

On Wednesday night, Fallon recounted what the experience was like for him. And while he said that he tried to hold it together, he wasn’t really successful.

“I didn’t cry, but I did, kinda,” he admitted to guest Jennifer Garner. “I kinda held it in. I didn’t want to be the dad that cries.”

“Even walking to the school made me start getting sad,” Fallon said. “My wife totally lost it. She was crying, and she got all the other moms crying. The other dads were cool, so I had to be cool.”

What was the experience like for you when it came to bringing your kids to their first day of school? Did you lose it?