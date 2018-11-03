Jimmy Kimmel Got Parents to Tell Kids They Ate All Their Candy

Jimmy Kimmel crowdsourced another national prank for Halloween.

Kimmel’s annual trick is for parents to tell their kids that they ate all of the candy, record the child’s reaction and post them on YouTube.

About 1000 videos were sent in. Kimmel and his crew showed the best reactions to play on his show.

While some kids were extremely upset, some of the children didn’t get mad at their parents.

Have you tried this prank? Did it work? What was your kid’s reaction?