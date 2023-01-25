Jimmy Kimmel To Produce New TV Series On Vice TV

Vice TV has just picked up Jimmy Kimmel’s new series “Super maximum Retro Show” from his Kimmelot and ITV America.

The series is based on the Super70sSports viral Twitter feed and will be hosted by comedian Chris Disefano.

Each episode will include videos, photos, ads, and games from the pre-Internet era and focus on things that would have gone viral had the web existed in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

The show will launch on Tuesday, March 7, on Vice TV.