Jimmy Kimmel Turns Tom Hanks Into A Shoplifter

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel challenged Tom Hanks to go steal his cardboard cutout from the souvenir shop next door. Hanks did not hesitate. After walking down Hollywood Blvd and saying hi to fans, he went into the store. Hanks defaced a cutout of Matt Damon for Kimmel. He then picked up his cutout as well as a few fake Academy Awards statues. Hanks said, “You can never have too many of these.” Hanks did fail at stealing a hot dog from a vendor on the street. Have you stolen something on a dare? What happened?