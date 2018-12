Jimmy Kimmel has made the YouTube challenge famous. His latest challenge was for parents to turn off the TV while their kids were playing Fortnite. The reaction from the kids is priceless. You’ll see tantrums, yelling and a little cussing as well. A few kids slapped and punched at their parents. One mom had a hard time turning off the screen to hilarious results. Have you ever participated in a Kimmel challenge? Do you have someone in your family addicted to Fortnite?