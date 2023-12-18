“Jingle Bells” Was Originally A Thanksgiving Holiday Song?

“Jingle Bells” is a timeless holiday classic – but apparently we’ve all been associating it with the wrong holiday.

“Jingle Bells” was written in 1857 by James Lord Pierpont, and was originally meant to be sung at Thanksgiving.

Its original title was “One Horse Open Sleigh” and it was inspired by sleigh races that were popular in the town of Medford, Massaschusetts.

Did you ever notice that “Jingle Bells” doesn’t actually mention Christmas or any holidays? What are your favorite Christmas carols?