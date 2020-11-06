Jingle Jangle: Netflix’s Big Christmas Film Starring Ricky Martin

Many of us are already getting into the Christmas spirit whether you’re looking for some holiday cheer or you’re hoping to jump into the holidays early will help 2020 move along faster, Netflix will help you accomplish both with their big Christmas film, “Jingle Jangle.” The movie has an all-star cast including Phylica Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin who lends his voice as a flamboyant mechanical puppet named “Don Juan Diego.” Jingle Jangle, written and directed by David E. Talbert, is the story of a toy inventor who had one of his greatest inventions stolen and after many years is about to lose his beloved shop unless he can produce a “revolutionary” toy by Christmas. Jingle Jangle comes to Netflix on November 13th. What is your must-see Christmas movie?