Joan Jett and the Blackhearts announce new EP, ‘Mindsets’

Joan Jett has confirmed that new music is on the way. After teasing fans last week with a picture of herself in the studio and the promise of a “big announcement,” Jett revealed that she and the Blackhearts will release the new EP Mindsets on June 6.

So far no other information about the EP is known, but it will be available for preorder on Friday, May 19.

The EP will be the first new release from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts since 2022’s acoustic record, Changeup, which featured new versions of classic hits like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson and Clover.” Their last album of all new material was 2014’s Unvarnished.

In the meantime, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be busy on the road this summer. They have shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Richardson, Texas, on May 19 and 20, respectively, and then on June 6 they’ll kick off a tour with Bryan Adams in Baltimore, Maryland. A complete list of dates can be found at joanjett.com.

