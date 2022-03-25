Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ new acoustic album, ‘Changeup,’ released today

Blackheart

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts‘ recently announced first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, got its release today.

The album is a 25-track collection featuring new, unplugged versions of songs spanning Joan Jett‘s entire career, from her work with the trailblazing 1970s all-female group The Runaways through to some of her most recent songs with her backing band, The Blackhearts.

Changeup is available now as a digital download, via streaming services and in the immersive audio formats Sony 360 RA and Dolby Atmos. A vinyl version will be released at a later date.

Among the tracks on Changeup are acoustic versions of Jett’s classic early hit “Bad Reputation,” “Androgynous,” her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells‘ “Crimson and Clover,” the Runaways classic “Cherry Bomb,” the Bruce Springsteen-penned “Light of Day,” and a wide variety of deeper cuts.

Prior to Changeup‘s release, Joan released her unplugged renditions of “Bad Reputation” and “(I’m Gonna) Run Away,” a song from Jett and the Blackhearts’ 1981 debut album, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.

In other news, Joan will be one of the guest performers at acclaimed New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty‘s sixth annual Treme Threauxdown concert, scheduled for April 30 at the Saenger Theatre in the Big Easy. The event, which also will feature Gary Clark Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Tank and the Bangas, takes place during the first weekend of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Meanwhile, Jett and her band have a series of spring U.S. headlining dates scheduled leading up to the group’s stint on The Stadium Tour, the major U.S. summer trek that also features Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison. The tour kicks off June 16 in Atlanta. Visit JoanJett.com for her full itinerary.

Here’s the complete track list of Changeup:

“(I’m Gonna) Run Away”

“You’re Too Possessive”

“Long Time”

“Victim of Circumstance”

“Coney Island Whitefish”

“Love Is Pain”

“Oh Woe Is Me”

“You Drive Me Wild”

“Frustrated “

“Bad Reputation”

“Fake Friends”

“Fresh Start”

“Soulmates to Strangers”

“Make It Back”

“Fragile”

“I Love Playin’ with Fire”

“Cherry Bomb “

“I Want You”

“Crimson and Clover”

“A 100 Feet Away”

“Androgynous”

“You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

“School Days”

“Good Music”

“Light of Day”

