Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to release acoustic album, ‘Changeup,’ this month; listen to lead track

Blackheart

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will release their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, on March 25.

The album is a 25-track collection featuring new, unplugged versions of songs spanning Joan Jett‘s entire career, from her work with the trailblazing 1970s all-female group The Runaways through to some of her most recent songs with The Blackhearts.

In advance of Changeup, Jett and the Blackhearts have released the lead track, a rendition of “(I’m Gonna) Run Away,” a song from Jett’s third album, 1981’s I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, the first featuring The Blackhearts. It’s available now via streaming services, and you also can check out a lyric video on YouTube.

Among the other tracks are acoustic versions of Jett’s early hit “Bad Reputation” and “Androgynous,” her cover of Tommy James and the Shondells‘ “Crimson and Clover,” the Runaways classic “Cherry Bomb,” the Bruce Springsteen-penned “Light of Day,” and a wide variety of deeper cuts.

Fans got their first taste of Changeup last year, when the unplugged rendition of “Bad Reputation” was released via digital outlets.

Changeup initially will be avaiable as a digital download, at streaming services and in the immersive audio formats Sony 360 RA and Dolby Atmos. A vinyl version will be released at a later date.

Meanwhile, Jett and the Blackhearts have a series of spring U.S. headlining dates scheduled lading up to the group’s stint on the major summer trek dubbed The Stadium Tour, which also features Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison. That outing kicks off June 16 in Atlanta. Visit JoanJett.com for her full itinerary.

Here’s the complete track list of Changeup:

“(I’m Gonna) Run Away”

“You’re Too Possessive”

“Long Time”

“Victim of Circumstance”

“Coney Island Whitefish”

“Love Is Pain”

“Oh Woe Is Me”

“You Drive Me Wild”

“Frustrated “

“Bad Reputation”

“Fake Friends”

“Fresh Start”

“Soulmates to Strangers”

“Make It Back”

“Fragile”

“I Love Playin’ with Fire”

“Cherry Bomb “

“I Want You”

“Crimson and Clover”

“A 100 Feet Away”

“Androgynous”

“You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

“School Days”

“Good Music”

“Light of Day”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.