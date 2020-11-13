Joan Jett, Billy Idol featured on upcoming Miley Cyrus album, 'Plastic Hearts'

ABC Audio; Michael Muller

Miley Cyrus recently released a collaborative track with Stevie Nicks called “Edge of Midnight,” and the pop superstar has now revealed that her upcoming studio album, Plastic Hearts, will feature guest appearances by two other rock legends — Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

Jett is featured on the 12-track collection on a song called “Bad Karma,” while Idol appears on a tune titled “Night Crawling.”

Plastic Hearts, which is due out November 27, also includes Cyrus’ recent top-20 hit, “Midnight Sky,” which samples Nicks’ classic 1981 song “Edge of Seventeen.” “Edge of Midnight,” which was released last week, is a mash-up of “Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Seventeen” that also will be featured as a bonus track on the new album.

You can pre-order Plastic Hearts now.

By Andrea Tuccillo and Matt Friedlander

