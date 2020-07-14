Joan Jett, Elvis Costello performing on livestream concert aiding in-need musicians Saturday

Courtesy of Musician Treatment Foundation

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elvis Costello are part of the lineup of a livestream concert to benefit the Musician Treatment Foundation, scheduled for this Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The Austin, Texas-based foundation helps musicians in need of healthcare and medical treatment, and those whose ability to earn money has been affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The foundation is about treating the working musician who might think twice about getting attention for something that is compromising their very ability to be a musician,” explains Costello, who’s a founding member of the charity’s board of directors. “MTF helps them to get care so they can do their job to the best of their ability and saves them from putting it off because it is beyond their means.”

Other artists on the concert’s bill include singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and jazz artists Leni and Mike Stern. The show also will include special messages from Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, and actors Ben Vereen, Tea Leoni, Tim Daly and John Slattery.

Actor, comedy writer and musician Seth Rudetsky will host the Musician Treatment Foundation Livestream Benefit Concert 2020.

You can check out video messages from Costello, Jett and others talking about the concert and the foundation, and find out more details about the event the charity, at MTFUSA.org.

To view the free concert, you must register for tickets at Event.gives/KeeptheMusicPlaying. Special tickets priced from $25 to $50 offering an event t-shirt and/or bandana also are available.

