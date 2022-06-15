Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette part of lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute show in LA

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

After announcing the performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on September 3, Foo Fighters have now revealed the initial lineup for the Los Angeles tribute show, which is scheduled for September 27.

The bill of the Foo-headlined LA event includes many artists who are also booked for the London performance, among them Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney, producer Mark Ronson and drummer/producer Omar Hakim.

Additionally, the lineup features a number of acts exclusive to the LA date, including Joan Jett, KISS‘ Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Miley Cyrus, The Struts‘ Luke Spiller, Rage Against the Machine‘s Brad Wilk and Weezer‘s Pat Wilson.

Artists including Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher are exclusive to the London lineup. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be making a “special appearance” at the London show.

The guests will be “playing the songs that Taylor loved and created, with and alongside his [Foo Fighters] brothers Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee,” a press release says.

As previously reported, the concerts will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum. Tickets to both shows go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 9 a.m. local time. Proceeds will benefit charities in the U.K. and U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family. For more ticket information, join the Foo Fighters’ mailing list.

Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.