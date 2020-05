Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Blue Oyster Cult, Kurtis Blow and Gary U.S. Bonds are among the performers slated for the upcoming News 12 Concert Series Supporting Health Care Heroes Concert, presented by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. The event is set for broadcast on May 31 on News 12 Plus (Channel 61) and FIOS Channel 530.

Know anyone who lives there that wants to facetime me the whole show?!?! Maybe they’ll stream it on a youtube channel!

