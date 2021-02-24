Joan Jett stars in new campaign promoting Can-Am three-wheeled motorcycles

Courtesy of Can-Am On-Road

Joan Jett is featured in a new ad campaign for Can-Am On-Road three-wheeled motorcycles alongside visionary hip-hop artist SAINt JHN.

The initiative, dubbed “Outliers,” seeks to bring attention to the need for diversity representation with regard to the on-road riding community, addressing preconceived ideas about what open-road riders should look and act like.

The campaign marks Jett’s first brand collaboration in her decades-long career.

A new commercial for the vehicles features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sitting on a Can-Am Spyder F3-T in a Brooklyn, New York, warehouse, and then cinematically cruising on the cycle. The ad, which you can check out at the Can-Am On-Road YouTube channel, also features SAINt JHN speeding through the streets of Los Angeles on a Can-Am Ryker.

“To be a part of Can-Am’s latest campaign is pretty cool,” Jett says in a statement. “I’ve seen and done a lot, but it’s not every day you get to try something new like learning to ride on three wheels. It’s like the thrill of being on stage.”

Regarding the campaign’s theme, Joan adds, “To be an outlier is to challenge the status quo by carving your own path. In life you need to be bold, unafraid and unapologetic of who you are.”

Jett also is expected to help promote the Can-Am vehicles by interacting with riders in person and virtually.

Visit Can-Am.brp.com for more info.

By Matt Friedlander

