Joan Jett, The Black Crowes to play inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Courtesy of C3 Presents

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and The Black Crowes are among the acts booked for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, held July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul.

The festival also features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, along with Soul Asylum, The Offspring, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

If you’re wondering where the “Yacht Club” part comes in, attendees over 21 can sign up for the Riverboat VIP experience, which includes a 60-minute cruise on the Mississippi River.

Tickets will go on presale beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.

