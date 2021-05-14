Joan Jett & the Blackhearts immortalized in 40th Anniversary graphic novel

Tara McPherson

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be memorialized in a double graphic novel to mark the 40th anniversary of their 1971 albums I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll and Bad Reputation.

Published by Z2 Comics, the novel is written and drawn by prominent female creators. In a statement, Carianne Brinkman, the head of Joan’s label, Blackheart, says, “The comic world, much like the rock ‘n’ roll world, is fairly underrepresented in terms of women, particularly in the mainstream.”

“We thought this was a great opportunity to celebrate comic writers and illustrators who happen to be women, and who, like Joan, are constantly being asked what it’s like to be ‘a WOMAN’… in their respective industries,” she adds. “We are so excited to bring these amazing artists and writers together to celebrate this milestone anniversary.”

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n’ Roll is available for preorder now; it’ll be out in November. In addition to the regular hardcover and softcover editions, there are deluxe and super deluxe versions available that come with all kinds of special merch and collectibles, priced at $180 and $500 respectively.

A “Platinum” edition is also available, though there are only 40 of those. They come with all the stuff the super deluxe version has, plus a new Epiphone guitar, gig bag and signed certificate of authenticity. That’ll set you back a thousand bucks.

