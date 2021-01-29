Joan Jett to perform on the virtual 2021 edition of the Light of Day Winterfest in February

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are among the artists that will perform during the 21st annual Light of Day benefit concert series, which this year will be a virtual event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually held in January, the 2021 event will take place over the Valentine’s Day weekend, from February 12 to February 14, and has been dubbed the Winter Love Fest.

The Light of Day Winterfest, put on by The Light of Day Foundation, helps raise awareness and money to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease and the related illnesses ALS and PSP.

Jett and the Blackhearts are appropriate artists to perform at the Light of Day event, since the festival is named after the Bruce Springsteen-penned song that the band recorded for the 1987 film of the same name, which co-starred Joan and Michael J. Fox.

This year’s Light of Day lineup also includes Steve Forbert, Jesse Malin, Low Cut Connie, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Dramarama and dozens more. Springsteen has been a frequent surprise performer at various editions of The Light of Day Winterfest, so perhaps he’ll make a virtual appearance this year.

The festival will include a birthday celebration on February 13 for the organization’s co-founder, music-industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1996.

In addition, a charity auction of prints of images of various rock legends taken by acclaimed photographer Mark Weiss will help raise additional funds for the cause. Visit CharityBuzz.com to bid on the prints.

The Light of Day Winter Love Fest 2021 will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.