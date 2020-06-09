Joan Jett Took Her Rock n Roll Persona From Leather Tuscadero!

Seriously love this! **Also, remember this episode from “Happy Days”? When Joanie wanted to run away with the band? HA!**

Anyway…..yeah, the girls in T<strong>he Runaways</strong> all tried to model themselves on one of their rock n roll heroes. Jett chose <strong>Suzi Quatro</strong>, a singer and bass player best known for her song <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPTsl3GQffc”>“Can the Can,”</a> and for playing rocker <strong>Leather Tuscadero</strong> on the TV show <em>Happy Days</em>.

One last one….can we all do “The Fonzie?