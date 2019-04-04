Joaquin Phoenix Kills It As The Joker! The first trailer for the Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” movie is out. It’s dark, and looks like a cross between “Taxi Driver” and the Christian Bale “Batman” movies. We say it could mean another Oscar nod for Joaquin! #jenandbill#JoaquinPhoenix#Joker SHARE RELATED CONTENT On his 80th birthday, Marvin Gaye gets a commemorative stamp Brace Yourselves. Game of Thrones Oreos Are Coming While We Got The List Of 2019 Hurricane Names, The UK Is Going Crazy For Potential Baby Names For The Newest Royal! Come on Kelly! You’ve Got Nothing To Worry About! We’re Going To Love Your New Talk Show! Who would have thought Zac Efron would go from High School Musical to Ted Bundy in his career? A Kid Trades His Xbox For A Car!