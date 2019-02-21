Job Creators Target AOC with Billboard, “Thanks for Nothing”

The Job Creators Network purchased a billboard in Times Square targeting New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The billboard reads in part, “AMAZON PULLOUT, Thanks For Nothing AOC.”

The organization is talking about Amazon’s recent termination of a planned HQ2 in Queens.

A release from the Job Creators Network says that Amazon pulled out, “because of anti-business politicians, notably Ocasio-Cortez.”

This, they say will not only cost the area $12-billion in economic activity, but will also cost 25 thousand new jobs that would have paid an average salary of $150 thousand.

AOC has a degree in economics from Boston University, but did not seem to understand that New York stood to gain $27 million in taxes over ten years while giving Amazon a tax break incentive of $3 billion.

Cortez seemed to think New York was paying Amazon $3 billion to build its HQ2 in Queens claiming that that money could be used instead to improve New York’s roads and schools.

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO says, “The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates.”