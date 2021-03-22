Job Posting: A Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In Sonoma

If words like Cabernet and Chardonnay bring an instant smile to your face — then this might be the perfect job for you. A winery in Sonoma, California is offering up a new job: You’ll get paid $10,000 per month and get to live rent-free for a year. Oh and, of course, a lot of free wine. For the first few months, Murphy-Goode’s new hire will shadow the winemaker. Then, the company says it will work with the new employee to “carve out their place in the wine world.” The application process requires a video explaining why the candidate would be a good fit in wine country. What is your dream job? Are you working at it right now?