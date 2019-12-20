Joe Alwyn finds it "flattering" that Taylor Swift writes songs about him

Jackson Lee/GC ImagesTaylor Swift has largely kept things private about her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, but there is one place she’ll open up about him: in her songwriting.

Her romance with Joe was partly the inspiration behind her latest album, Lover. But does he mind being Taylor's muse?

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he tells U.K.’s The Sunday Times.

As for the media attention surrounding their relationship, he says that he doesn’t “pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.”

“I turn everything else down on a dial,” Joe explains. “I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Most recently, Taylor and Joe were spotted together after the premiere of Taylor’s new movie, CATS, in New York City this week. Joe stars as Bob Cratchit in a new version of A Christmas Carol, which debuted on FX Thursday.

