Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is singing with his younger self on the band’s upcoming orchestral album.
The album, “Drastic Symphonies” is a compilation of reworked classical versions of their greatest hits recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
It will be out on May 19 and even features duets between Elliott and a recording of Joe Elliot from 40 years ago.
Elliot says the experience was like “singing with a ghost that’s still alive.”
Have you ever had an experience with a ghost? What happened?
Beth
By Beth |
Joe Elliot Duets With Younger Self on Def Leppard New Album
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is singing with his younger self on the band’s upcoming orchestral album.