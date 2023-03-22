Joe Elliot Duets With Younger Self on New Album

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is singing with his younger self on the band’s upcoming orchestral album.

The album, “Drastic Symphonies” is a compilation of reworked classical versions of their greatest hits recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It will be out on May 19 and even features duets between Elliott and a recording of Joe Elliot from 40 years ago.

Elliot says the experience was like “singing with a ghost that’s still alive.”

