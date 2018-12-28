Joe Elliot says Def Leppard will Never Collaborate with Bon Jovi

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot says he has no interest in collaborating with Bon Jovi.

The singer makes the revelation in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, saying the group’s 2008 pairing with Taylor Swift for the CMT series “Crossroads” made much more sense.

“If you’re gonna do collaborations, I don’t see the point in us doing a song with Bon Jovi,” Elliot says. “It’s like, I’d prefer the idea of Jon Bon Jovi doing a song with, like, Tom Waits. Us doing something with Loudon Wainwright III or Leonard Cohen; somebody completely off the wall. Or Elvis Costello and Motorhead. Can you imagine what that would sound like?”

Which bands or artists would you like to see collaborate? In spite of what Elliot says, would you like to hear Def Leppard perform with Bon Jovi?