Joe Exotic Wants David Spade To Play Him In Adaptation of ‘Tiger King’

Since Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has been such a smash, a dramatic series adaptation is already underway with Kate McKinnon set to star as Carole Baskin. If you ask the titular Tiger King himself on who could play him on screen, Joe Exotic suggests another SNL alum: David Spade. According to co-director Rebecca Chaikin, Exotic referrers to Spade as “Joe Dirt,” one of his movie character names that others have joked bears some similarities. While Spade told ET he wasn’t so sure he wants the role, perhaps the studio could reach out to Exotic’s other choice: Brad Pitt. Who would you cast for Joe Exotic? How about the other characters?