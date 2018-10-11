Joe Guidice – Husband of Teresa of RHONJ – Will Be Deported After Prison!

Personally….I think that’s a bit harsh. But then again, I’m a HUGE fan of Juicy Joe and Teresa! She’s my FAVORITE of all the Housewives!! I’ve met her 3 times – 1 with Joe in Boca (can’t find that pic right now) and they’re the nicest people. And yesssssssssssss I know they act a fool sometimes on the show, but aren’t they supposed to?! And yessssssssss I know they got into some trouble with the law and Tre spent 11 months in jail and Joe is currently serving his 41 months. But come on man! Why get deported on top of the jail sentence?! Shouldn’t that have been made clear when the initial sentence was given? Jail then deportation? How can they decide that mid jail? I’m no lawyer, so I have no idea how it works.

Joe is an Italian citizen who came to the U.S. as a child, but wasn’t aware he wasn’t a U.S. citizen. He’s got 30 days to appeal the decision, and according to court papers, he’s set to be released from jail in March.

PS – I think we could be sisters! And that is actually what Joe to me when I met them! I will continue searching!!!