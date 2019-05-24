Joe Jonas' ex Taylor Swift and wife Sophie Turner both appear on "The Graham Norton Show" together

ABC/Image Group LA

Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner and his ex, Taylor Swift, both appeared on U.K.'s The Graham Norton Show together, but it was nothing but love.

On her Instagram, Taylor gushed over getting to appear on the talk show -- which airs tonight -- with Sophie and the Dark Phoenix cast.

“Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastain and @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal – They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling GO SEE DARK PHOENIX,” Taylor wrote.

Joe and Sophie got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Taylor and Joe dated briefly when they were teens in 2008, with Joe infamously breaking up with her over the phone. Taylor has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.

Meanwhile, fans think they’ve finally figured out Taylor’s new album title. Taylor left clues about the title in her music video for “ME!,” telling fans they see the title once but hear it twice.

Fans believe the title will be Lover, because the word appears in a neon sign in the video and she sings the word twice within the song. Some fans have even gone so far as to speculate it’ll be a double album called Lovers, with one disc called Me and the other called You.

Only time will tell!

