Joe Jonas Is Pitching Gin

Tanqueray has officially released Tanqueray Sevilla Orange nationwide just in time for summer with a digital media spot featuring pop-culture icon, actor and singer-songwriter, Joe Jonas. Renowned for being at the forefront of projected style trends, Joe takes on a new forecasting role in the Tanqueray series as your not-so-average weatherman bringing people across the country the Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Weather Report. Today’s forecast is “sunshine in a glass” with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, a beautifully vibrant orange flavored gin inspired by the taste of Seville oranges and the warmth of the Mediterranean, now sweeping the nation.