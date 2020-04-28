Joe Jonas to bring Las Vegas to lockdown for first wedding anniversary

Courtesy CBS/The Late Late Show with James CordenJoe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this Friday under less-than-romantic circumstances, aka quarantine. But Joe says he'll still to recreate the magic of their special day, at home.

Speaking to James Corden Monday night on The Late Late Show, Joe says he and Sophie used to be that "nauseating couple" who would mark every single milestone in their relationship with a party or a dinner. Now, he says, "I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

Still, he wants to mark the day -- the one-year anniversary of he and Sophie tying the knot in Las Vegas, prior to their more formal wedding -- in a meaningful way.

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas [if we weren't in quarantine]," Joe told Corden. "So...I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ setup, we could do a nightclub. I'm trying to think what else."

When Corden suggested that Joe might dress as Elvis Presley, he said, "Now you're talking!"

Joe also revealed that he and Sophie are currently binge-watching the Lord of the Rings movies and "building the Legos that go with the movies," and he's trying to learn Italian.

Joe also gave Corden an update on how the other Jonas Brothers are doing: Kevin is busy trying to homeschool his two young daughters, while Nick is trying to figure out how to build a golf simulator in his house, and is constantly writing plays and scripts.

"Some people take this time to go, 'You know what? I'm just gonna relax, I'm gonna take full advantage of this,'" Joe laughed. "He's going, 'How many TV shows can I get picked up during this time?'"