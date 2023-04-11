Joe Perry announces new album, drops new single with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson

Roman Records

Joe Perry has some new music to share. The Aerosmith guitarist is dropping the new album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII on May 26.

The album, being released digitally and on vinyl, is a companion to Perry’s previous release, 2018’s Sweetzerland Manifesto. It will include six new tracks, and alternate vocals and mixes. It features guest appearances by The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander, New York Dolls’ David Johansen and more.

“We had so many songs and with everything going on with The Vampires, Aerosmith, COVID, not touring, and touring, this music kept riding along for me,” Joe shares. “I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and MKII is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it.”

He added, “It’s one of those records I can play from front-to-back live.”

And to give fans a taste of what to expect, Perry has dropped the first single from the record, “Fortunate One,” which he wrote with sons Tony and Roman and features Robinson on vocals.

Here is the track list for Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII:

“Fortunate One” – featuring Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots)

“Quake” – featuring Gary Cherone (Extreme/Van Halen)

“I’ll Do Happiness” – featuring Terry Reid

“Aye Aye Aye” – featuring Robin Zander (Cheap Trick)

“Man with a Golden Arm” – Instrumental

“Time Will Tell”

“I Wanna Roll” – featuring David Johanson (NY Dolls)

“Suck It Up” – featuring Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots)

“Goes His Own Way” – featuring Terry Reid

“Won’t Let Me Go” – featuring Terry Reid

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.