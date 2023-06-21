Joe Perry says new Aerosmith album unlikely

ABC/Crag Sjodin

Aerosmith just announced a new 44-track Greatest Hits box set, but if fans are hoping for some new music from the band, they may not want to get their hopes up.

In a new interview with Classic Rock, guitarist Joe Perry sounded pretty doubtful the band would be recording anything new, at least anytime soon.

Talking about whether he’d do another solo album, Perry says he doesn’t “see the time for it,” suggesting that if he did have the time, “I would put everything I have into doing another Aerosmith album,” but then adds, “if that’s even on the cards.”

The band hasn’t released a new studio album since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension, but Perry says right now the focus is to “tour as much as we can.”

“I want to get out and play to the fans,” he says. “That’s really the focus right now, to get out and play live.”

He adds, “If we get time to work on some new music, that would be great, but knowing Steven [Tyler] and knowing our age and what it takes to do an album … I don’t know. I’m always playing, I’m always writing stuff, but at this stage, I can’t say. I just want to get through this next tour and play live and give something back to the fans.”

That next tour is the band’s Peace Out! tour, with special guests The Black Crowes, which they say will be their final trek. It kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

